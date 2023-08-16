Liverpool have just over two weeks to try and bring in new midfielders before the summer transfer window shuts.

The Reds are having to overhaul their midfield once again, in wake of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving Anfield.

In addition, Liverpool have missed out on two of their top targets. Moises Caicedo has joined Chelsea and Romeo Lavia will follow suit.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – APRIL 30: Romeo Lavia of Southampton ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on April 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the state of play involving Liverpool and their search for midfield reinforcements.

The transfer insider told GiveMeSport that internal discussions led by Jurgen Klopp are ongoing about the Reds’ next step.

Romano is also confident that Liverpool will make another signing, and they’re not allowing panic to set in.

“They feel that now is not to time to panic but to find the right player,” said Romano.

“Also, there is an internal discussion ongoing as Jurgen Klopp is going to decide who is the midfielder he wants to sign now in the coming weeks.

“For sure, there will be a signing.”

Our view

After the chaos of the last few weeks, it’s reassuring to hear Romano say that Liverpool aren’t panicking and that they’re sure of making a new midfield signing.

The Reds have suffered two double blows in midfield in the past few weeks.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 13: Jurgen Klopp Manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on August 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Not only have two veteran midfielders left Anfield, but they’ve failed to bring in either of their top targets in the middle of the park.

In such circumstances, it’s tempting to mope and dwell on things, but Liverpool won’t be doing any such thing.

The Reds are one of the biggest and most historic clubs in one of the best leagues in the world. The likelihood is they’ll be alright.