‘Disappointed for him’: Danny Murphy admits he’s sad for James Maddison

Danny Murphy has admitted that he is actually a little disappointed that James Maddison has not signed for a Champions League club this summer after completing his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Murphy was speaking to talkSPORT about the England international as he prepares for his first season as a Spurs player.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

James Maddison is Tottenham’s marquee addition of the window so far. He was outstanding for Leicester City last season, scoring 10 goals and contributing nine assists in the Premier League.

Murphy disappointed for Maddison after Tottenham move

It was no surprise that he left the Foxes following their relegation. And it was Tottenham who won the race as they gear up for life under Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Like Leicester, Spurs had a really disappointing year last season. They will not be involved in European competition during the coming campaign.

And with that, Murphy suggested that he was almost a little sad to see Maddison end up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer – because the 26-year-old deserves to be playing at the very highest level.

“I’m actually disappointed for him in some ways, because I think he’s a Champions League player. Well, he might [become one]. But it’s a risk . He’s not now. I thought he’d get a club that’s in the Champions League,” he told talkSPORT.

You could understand why clubs were reluctant to match Tottenham’s bid for Maddison. Spurs spent £40 million to sign him ahead of the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

And he has had problems with injuries in the past. Certainly, if he had been fit for the entirety of last season, there would have been a very good chance of Leicester ultimately staying up.

It is definitely a big step up for Maddison. Obviously, Tottenham fans will have high hopes for him. But he is now one of a number of absolutely outstanding players in Postecoglou’s squad.

If he can stand out, then it may not be too long before he is indeed playing Champions League football – whether that be with Spurs or someone else.