‘Disappeared completely’: National media slam £30m Arsenal player after his ‘disappointing’ display yesterday

Martin Odegaard has been criticised for his performance for Norway after their 1-0 defeat to Spain on Sunday ended any hopes of the country qualifying automatically for Euro 2024.

The Arsenal captain was unable to inspire his side to the victory which would have taken them above Luis de la Fuente’s men in the group ahead of the final round of games.

Of course, the result means that Scotland have joined Spain in booking their spot in Germany next summer. For Martin Odegaard and Norway however, there is now a nervous wait to see if they will be able to take a play-off spot.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Norway went into the contest off the back of a dominant win over Cyprus. However, they struggled to lay a glove on Spain. And Odegaard was one of those who did not have his best stuff in the contest.

Martin Odegaard criticised after Norway display

In fact, the 24-year-old has received plenty of criticism from the Norwegian media for his performance.

Nettavisen gave him a 4/10 rating, suggesting that he became increasingly quiet as the game went on.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Was clearly Norway’s best player in the first few minutes when Spain took control from the start. Very good in the pressing game, and also managed to keep the ball a bit when Norway got very few breaks with the ball in the team. Seemed violently pumped up from the start, but disappeared completely out of the match later in the match. Never managed to get hold of the ball against a Spanish midfield that occasionally did what they wanted with the ball,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, NRK opted for a 5/10 score, but came to a similar conclusion.

“The captain was self-described for the match which he himself described as extra special for him personally, but never left a big mark on the game. Had a great opportunity after an hour, but the ball slipped off his foot and went wide. When we meet the best teams, our best players have to stand up, Ødegaard couldn’t do that today. He’s a world star, and considering that, it’s disappointing that he can’t get more involved in the build-up game,” was their assessment.

Arsenal captain unable to find another heroic performance

Obviously, there is going to be a huge amount of disappointment if the likes of Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland are not involved at another major tournament. But that has now become a real possibility.

Arsenal fans know that Odegaard has that ability to grab his team by the scruff of the neck and take them to victory. Few will forget the £30 million man’s performance at St James’ Park late last season. And there are plenty others which could have been called upon.

However, it has not been the best qualifying campaign for the attacking midfielder. And Norway are now relying on a number of results just to secure a play-off spot ahead of next summer.