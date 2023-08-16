Director says Aston Villa have been in talks to sign another ‘one of the best’ after Zaniolo

Aston Villa have been linked with Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna in recent days.

The Villans are apparently looking to bolster their full-back ranks amid Lucas Digne’s uncertain future.

Vamos Mi Sevilla recently reported that Villa could potentially offer Diego Carlos as part of the deal.

Now, the Spanish club’s president has revealed that they have had “conversations” with Villa over Acuna.

However, Pepe Castro made it clear that no bids have come in from the Villans for the Argentine.

“We don’t have any written offer from Monchi or Aston Villa,” Cope quotes him as saying. “They’re just conversations.”

‘Transmits his experience’

Villa have been busy in the transfer front over the summer, making a number of outstanding signings.

Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans have all joined the Villans ranks over the past few months.

Villa are apparently edging closer to the signing of Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo as well.

All in all, it has been a good transfer window for the Villans, and Acuna would also be a solid signing.

The 31-year-old is a veteran player with extensive experience who Emery knows well.

He also boasts an impressive medal haul, including from the 2022 World Cup and the latest Europa League.

During his time with Sporting Lisbon, club president Frederico Varandas lauded Acuna.

As per FC Inter News, he said: “Acuna is someone who transmits his experience to the young players.

“He is one of the best wing-backs in the world in a three-man defensive system.”

In terms of price tag, VMS said Acuna is valued at around £12million. Not a huge amount, but Villa seem to be looking to negotiate down.

That’s no surprise as, at 31, he wouldn’t have much resale value. Nonetheless, the experience he’d bring to the pitch and the dressing room would be invaluable.