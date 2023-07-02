‘Direct contacts’: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are now pushing for a third big signing

Liverpool are now focussing on the signing of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia after announcing the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai today.

The Reds announced the big money signing of Szoboszlai today and have now spent more than £100m this summer after landing Alexis Mac Allister.

However, Liverpool’s summer spending doesn’t seem to be over.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

And speaking on his YouTube channel just now, Fabrizio Romano has said that the Reds are now in the race to sign Southampton’s Lavia, and have even opened talks.

“Liverpool are now into the race and as I already mentioned, they are into this. They are working on Romeo Lavia and they are now having direct contacts on both player and club side,” Romano said.

“So, Liverpool and Arsenal are into the race and the two clubs pushing. It’s crucial to say though for Liverpool that despite signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, there is still the desire to bring in new players. A defensive midfielder, like Lavia. So, Romeo Lavia is now a target for Liverpool. Southampton are demanding around £50m, which is why there’s been no bid yet.”

Lavia is expected to depart the Saints after they were relegated to the Championship.

Not messing around

This is turning into quite the summer for Liverpool. Their fans wanted them to make big signings and that is exactly what they’re doing.

Lavia would be another fine addition for the Reds. The two signings they’ve already made are excellent and Lavia simply adds more depth to the ranks.

If Liverpool do get Lavia over the line as well, then Jurgen Klopp can have no complaints heading into next season, and the pressure will be right back on the Reds boss to deliver.