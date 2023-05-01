Diogo Jota admits he could not follow Jurgen Klopp's touchline instructions vs Tottenham











Liverpool star Diogo Jota has revealed what Jurgen Klopp told him on the touchline before he came onto the pitch against Tottenham yesterday.

The Reds didn’t look like they would need the Portugal international after they smashed three past Spurs inside 15 minutes. The game looked done and dusted at that point, but the visitors came back.

Tottenham made it 3-3 after going 3-0 down, but just a minute after their third goal, Diogo Jota broke their hearts.

Tottenham were definitely the better side in the second half yesterday.

Spurs kept on pushing to come back into the game, and Jurgen Klopp knew he had to change something. He decided to bring Jota and Henderson on in place of Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

Klopp was spotted giving instructions to both players on the touchline. Presenter Steve Bower quizzed the Portugal international if his boss asked him to go and win him the game.

Jota revealed what was actually said, and he admitted that he could not follow the German’s instructions.

He said on Premier League Productions after the game: “Actually it was more important when he asked me and Hendo to control the game, don’t let them believe.

“But that was not possible. Unfortunately for us, they did the 3-3.

“I’m just glad I could score the winner.”

TBR View:

Jota couldn’t help his side control the game like Klopp wanted him to, but he managed to do something even better in the end.

Richarlison scored for Tottenham in the 93rd minute, and everyone in the stadium at Anfield believed Liverpool had bottled their three-goal lead and the game would end in a draw.

Klopp probably did too, but Jota didn’t. He pounced on Lucas Moura’s error and smashed the ball past Fraser Forster to win the game for his side.

Jota has now scored five goals in his last four Premier League games. It will be interesting to see who’ll start when Fulham come to town next – him or Luis Diaz, who also scored a goal yesterday.

