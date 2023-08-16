‘Difficult’: After Maguire, journalist says it will be so hard for West Ham to sign £40m player now

West Ham aren’t having the easiest of times of it this summer.

The east London club have just received £105m for Declan Rice, but spending that windfall isn’t proving to be easy.

A deal to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United has just collapsed, and now, it looks as though the Hammers are struggling to get another of their key targets in.

According to Toby Cudworth, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, West Ham have a real interest in Mohammed Kudus, but, just like Maguire, it’s said that this deal will be difficult to do.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Not easy

Cudworth shared what he knows about the £40m player.

“We could see another type of creative midfielder like Kudus. West Ham are interested in him, but I think that may be difficult for them to do. Kudus knows he has bigger fish interested in him, he’s not really looking at Brighton as an option, and I put West Ham in that same boat. Yes they offer decent wages, but is that really where he sees himself ending up?” Cudworth said.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Bigger options

With all due respect to West Ham, we can see where Kudus is coming from here.

Yes, the Hammers would offer huge wages and Europa League football next season, but it’s said that both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the player too.

Chelsea would offer massive money and you’d expect them to be back in the Champions League before too long, while Arsenal are, once again, set to be title challengers this season.

Kudus could well end up coming to England this summer, but he might be more likely to join one of the big six rather than West Ham or Brighton.