Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Hull City defender Cyrus Christie has been discussing Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho.

The right-back played with Carvalho at Fulham when he was breaking into the first-team, and the Ireland international says that he’s seen something very special in the youngster.

Indeed, while Christie notes that it’s been difficult for Carvalho so far at Liverpool, he says that he’s definitely going to be a top player before too long.

Carvalho will be a star

Christie tipped Carvalho to go to the very top.

“Fabio I saw a lot of him and the way he grew. He was a different level. I felt like at the start of that season he was going to score every game Fabio. His running off the ball, his ability off the ball. It’s tough for him at Liverpool now where he’s not playing. He’s going to grow as a player, but he’s definitely going to be a top, top player that’s for sure,” Christie said.

Has the ability

Anyone who saw what Fabio Carvalho did for Fulham last season will know that he has what it takes to make it to the very top of this game.

When he’s on form, he’s almost unstoppable. He has that rare ability that allows him to glide on the ball, and his finishing was spot on last season.

Sadly, Carvalho has been struggling for confidence and gametime this season, so he hasn’t been able to show Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool fanbase what he’s capable of, but given how young he is, time is on his side.

Carvalho certainly has the ability to be a key player for Liverpool one day, and while his debut season hasn’t gone to plan, patience is a virtue when it comes to developing and nurturing young players.

