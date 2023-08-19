‘Different class’: Chris Waddle hails Spurs midfielder in win over Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur legend Chris Waddle has waxed lyrical about Yves Bissouma in the Premier League win over Manchester United.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs delivered scintillating football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against a lacklustre Red Devils outfit.

Pape Matar Sarr opened the scoring in the 49th minute, firing past Andre Onana from Dejan Kulusevski’s cutback.

Tottenham then forced an own goal from Lisandro Martinez in the 83rd minute after great work from Ivan Perisic and James Maddison.

As for Bissouma, he was solid in pre-season and he has taken that form into the new campaign, much to the delight of the Spurs faithful.

Prior managers didn’t really give the 26-year-old much of a chance, but Ange Postecoglou has got him firing on all cylinders.

Waddle, speaking on BBC Sport, said: “Bissouma has been a different class today.

“Under the previous managers, none of them wanted to play him.

“Today he has shown his technical quality, lacking in the finish though.

“But last week and this week he has been outstanding.”

Our view

Tottenham fans have been waiting a long time for this kind of football to grace their pitch again.

There have been some false dawns as high-profile managers sought to get Spurs back to winning ways, but things didn’t quite work out.

Postecoglou, meanwhile, has only been at N17 for a few months, and already he’s stamped his mark on the team in the best possible way.

Likewise, players that previously didn’t get much of a chance under other managers are quickly hitting the heights that saw Spurs sign them in the first place.

This is the case for Bissouma, a player whose stock had fallen at Spurs since being considered one of the Premier League’s best midfielders at Brighton.