‘Different ball game’: BBC pundit says Arsenal could win the league if they signed £80m man now

Arsenal will be hoping to challenge for the Premier League title again this season.

After running Manchester City so close last term and adding almost £200m worth of new talent this summer, the Gunners will be hoping to get their hands on a league title this term.

However, according to Stephen Kelly, speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, the north London club are still one player short.

Kelly believes that Arsenal still don’t have a striker who is good enough to lead them to a league title, claiming that if the Gunners went and signed Harry Kane from Tottenham then the conversation would be very different.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal need a striker

Kelly gave his verdict on the Gunners and the £80m man.

“It’s the centre-forward, I think if they get, listen, if Arsenal were to sign Harry Kane it would be a different ball game, then we would say they have a chance, but they don’t have that right now, they don’t have that centre-forward who is going to be pivotal, I know Jesus is phenomenal at what he does, but he’s never going to score that many goals,” Kelly said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Do they?

It’s easy to say that Arsenal need a prolific striker to win a league title, but, in our view, that’s quite an outdated way to look at things.

Did Kelly miss the season two years ago when Manchester City won the league without using a recognised number nine for most of the season? Or last year when Arsenal put up a huge points tally with Gabriel Jesus leading their line.

These days, goals don’t have to come solely from your strikers, and Arsenal will probably be fine.

With that being said though, the idea of Kane playing in this fluid Arsenal team is mouthwatering, but, as we all know, that’s never going to happen.