Diego Carlos set to return to Aston Villa training this week











Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is finally expected to return to first-team training this week.

That’s according to The Athletic, who suggest the Brazilian is set to take the next step in his recovery.

There was plenty of excitement around Villa Park when Diego Carlos arrived at the club.

Signed from Sevilla for £26m, the 29-year-old has several seasons of Champions League experience.

Diego Carlos managed just two appearances for Aston Villa before suffering a serious knee injury.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

It was a huge blow for Steven Gerrard, who made him Villa’s vice-captain before he’d even played a competitive game.

Villa believe that even though the Brazilian was relatively expensive, he will still prove to be a bargain.

He’s yet to create any meaningful partnership with any of Aston Villa’s other defenders, but that may not be far away.

Although return to training is an exciting next step, Villa fans may have to wait a little longer to see Diego Carlos back in action.

Diego Carlos set to return to Villa training

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘There is some positive news on that front as Carlos, who turns 30 next month, is set to train with the first team later this week as he continues the final stages of his recovery.’

They also believe the Brazilian has been using his time off the pitch wisely, believing he’s ‘sharpened up’ on his English in the past few months.

Unai Emery has urged caution on a return date for Diego Carlos, but is already a big fan.

“He has a good mentality and he’s a winner,” Emery said.

“Progressively he will help us and he will play as soon as possible, but first we have to build up his confidence and keep him fit.”

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Diego Carlos isn’t the only centre-back Villa are currently missing.

Tyrone Mings was also absent from their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend with a thigh problem.

Emery’s side are clearly weaker when both defenders are absent and will hope they can return to action soon.

The likelihood is Mings will be back in the side before the ‘extraordinary’ Diego Carlos is ready.

Their form has significantly improved since Emery’s introduction, and a top-half finish will be the minimum aim this season.

Having Diego Carlos back in training, and hopefully back in a Villa shirt, will be a huge boost to the team.

