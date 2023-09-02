Leeds United had a bit of a turbulent deadline day.

Indeed, the Whites’ main focus on the day was keeping hold of their attacking players and while they’ve managed to keep Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville, Luis Sinisterra has now gone on loan.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, this was a difficult deal to do, and Leeds asked to sign a player in the opposite direction at the last minute, and while we don’t know who that player was, Bailey says that they ultimately didn’t want to join Leeds.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Leeds wanted mystery player in return

Bailey shared what he knows about the Sinisterra deal.

“Bournemouth have come in with a loan deal with an option of £25m. They were trying to sign a player in the opposite direction. I didn’t get information on who that was but he didn’t want to go to Leeds apparently whoever that player was from Bournemouth which caused a bit of an issue,” Bailey said.

Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Sorted in the end

Leeds may have been knocked back by this supposed mystery player, but they did manage to sort this out in the end.

Indeed, Jaidon Anthony has joined Leeds from Bournemouth after the Whites were originally knocked back by another of the Cherries’ players.

It’s unknown who this supposed other player was, but, in all honesty, Anthony really isn’t a bad option for the Whites.

Whether or not Leeds have enough to go and win promotion remains to be seen, but Anthony is a decent addition to this Leeds squad to say the least.