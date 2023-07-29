‘Didn’t put a foot wrong’: Media hails 21-year-old Everton player’s display v Stoke

Everton secured a 1-0 victory away at Stoke in the Toffees’ penultimate pre-season friendly.

Sean Dyche’s charges didn’t exactly overwhelm their opponents on the day, but did just enough to get the win.

Everton failed to break the deadlock in a first half that was tough to watch for the away contingent.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Arnaut Danjuma and James Garner had chances for the Blues, but both players failed to make them count.

There was more woe for Everton midway through the second half as Dwight McNeil had to come off with a knock.

However, the Toffees fans could at least celebrate a late winner before the afternoon was up.

Everton’s breakthrough came in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Amadou Onana scrambling in from close range.

Admittedly, there weren’t many positives for the Blues, the late win very much papering over the cracks.

However, one young Everton player did potentially give Dyche some food for thought in terms of selection.

Branthwaite over Keane?

Jarrad Branthwaite, who came on at the break, put in a solid display for the visitors.

The Liverpool Echo and Liverpool World both had good things to say about the 21-year-old post-match.

The former gave Branthwaite a 7 out of 10 rating for his efforts on the day.

‘Didn’t put a foot wrong during the second half,’ they wrote.

‘And his vital interception prevented Ryan Mmaee racing clear on goal. Certainly (gave) Sean Dyche plenty to think about.’

Meanwhile, the latter gave him a 6, writing: ‘Gave the ball away a couple of times early on but soon settled down and made one excellent sliding tackle.’

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Branthwaite is doing a good job of convincing the Everton fans to have him partner James Tarkowski in the back line.

However, whether Dyche opts to drop Michael Keane and replace him with the young defender remains to be seen.

Everton are next in action next Saturday when they host Sporting Lisbon in a 3pm kickoff at Goodison Park.

The Toffees then get their Premier League season under way on Merseyside the following Saturday.

Everton take on Fulham in a 3pm kickoff at Goodison Park.