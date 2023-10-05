‘Didn’t look like’: Pundit noticed something about Bukayo Saka’s body language after his injury on Tuesday

Bukayo Saka may be about to miss his first Premier League game for a long time.

The winger went off with an injury for the Gunners against Lens on Tuesday, and it looked like it could be a hamstring issue.

The timing couldn’t be any worse for the attacker as Arsenal face a season-defning clash against Manchester City this weekend.

However, there is still some hope that Saka will be able to play. After all, he’s one of the toughest players around, and after his injury, he apparently didn’t look too downcast.

Indeed, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke noted something about Saka’s body language after his injury, and he thinks he’s spotted a positive sign.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Saka didn’t look too down

Clarke shared what he noticed about Saka.

“It did look like a hamstring,” Clarke said.

“He didn’t look like a player who had sort of had this dream shattered of playing against Man City at the weekend, his body language was ok, but it would be a blow, him and Martinelli are the flyers in our team and they really can hurt them.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Fingers crossed

We can only hope that this is an early sign that Saka will be fit and ready to play this weekend.

Regardless of which side you’re on, we all want Arsenal vs City to be a great game where the two best teams in the league last season go at each other full throttle.

Sadly, if Saka is sidelined, Arsenal won’t be at their best, and this fixture should be packed full of the best talent in the league rather than plagued by injuries.

Fingers crossed Saka is able to play and we get to see a great game this weekend.