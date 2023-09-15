‘Did you not see?’: Chris Sutton shocked after what he’s heard about £24m Arsenal star

Chris Sutton and The Daily Mail’s Ian Ladyman had a huge argument over Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale and Everton’s Jordan Pickford over their roles in the England squad.

The debate over who should be England’s number one has been going on for a couple of years now. Gareth Southgate has always trusted Pickford, but Sutton believes Ramsdale is the better option.

Ladyman completely disagreed with him.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Chris Sutton picks Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale over Everton’s Jordan Pickford to be England’s No. 1

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale got the nod when England took on Scotland this week, and he had a pretty decent game in goal.

Yes, he didn’t have a lot to do with regard to facing shots, but his distribution was top-class, especially one long ball that set Kieran Trippier free.

Ladyman claimed on Mail Sport’s It’s All Coming Up podcast that after watching both Ramsdale and Pickford over this international break, his choice would be the Everton man.

A shocked Sutton replied: “Really? So a ball’s going into the box, a free-kick whipped into the box in the 92nd minute of a tight game, who would you prefer in goal?

“I’d have Ramsdale over Pickford every day of the week. I think he’s a more accomplished, safer goalkeeper.”

Addressing how many view Pickford as the better option with the ball at his feet, Sutton added: “The debate about Pickford with his feet, I think Pickford is a little bit cleaner, but I don’t think that Ramsdale is that bad with his feet.

“Did you not, I mean, you were at Hampden the other night, did you not see the raking long pass to Trippier in the game?”

When Ladyman continued to back Pickford, Sutton said: “But are you saying that Ramsdale is that bad an option? That seems to be where you’re going with this.

“I think that both goalkeepers are very closely matched. I think if you were to choose one, most people across the country would say they prefer Ramsdale over Pickford.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

TBR View:

This is certainly a topic that will divide opinion across the country.

Pickford has been almost flawless for England whenever he has played. He has saved them on numerous occasions and has produced some truly memorable moments over the years.

Ramsdale, on the other hand, has been exceptional for Arsenal since he joined them for £24 million in 2021 (The Athletic). An argument can even be made that he has been much better in the league than Pickford over the last two years.

However, as things stand, Pickford is the England number one, and we don’t expect that to change anytime soon.