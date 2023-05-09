‘Did nothing’: Ian Wright says one Newcastle player was ‘getting away with murder’ on Sunday
Ian Wright has stated that Bruno Guimaraes got away with murder against Arsenal on Sunday.
The Brazilian midfielder didn’t have his best game in a Newcastle shirt against the Gunners.
Indeed, Guimaraes struggled to get a real foothold in this game, and according to Wright, he got away with quite a lot in terms of fouls, with the pundit claiming that the midfielder should’ve been booked on a number of occasions.
Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, the pundit stated that Guimaraes got away with murder.
Got away with it
Wright gave his verdict on Guimaraes.
“When you watch how we negated Guimaraes, we negated Joelinton and even Joe Willock. We shifted across and Guimaraes did nothing in the game,” Wright said.
“Well, he did a couple of things that were card-worthy, put it that way,” Wright’s co-host replied.
“To be honest he was getting away with murder, but I think that was a part of the plan in terms of frustrating him and that because he started to fly around, he didn’t have the time like Jorginho, Jorginho was running the game.”
Deserved a booking
As Wright says, Guimaraes probably did deserve a booking at the weekend, but at the same time, the referee’s leniency allowed the game to flow much better.
Yes, Bruno should have been penalised, but at the same time, we want entertainment in the Premier League, and having stars like Guimaraes playing on tenterhooks due to a yellow card isn’t good for anyone.
As Wright says, Arsenal managed to frustrate Guimaraes, and we can’t remember a single team that has managed to negate Guimaraes in this way since he arrived on Tyneside.
