Tottenham Hotspur are currently looking to bring in attacking reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window closing.

Spurs have begun life without Harry Kane and, as such, will want to bolster their front line ranks before September.

Several names are doing the rounds on the Tottenham rumour mill, but few more so than Gift Orban.

There have been numerous reports claiming Spurs have got the ball rolling in terms of moving for the Gent star.

Now, Rudy Galetti has provided an update to GiveMeSport about the state of play involving Tottenham and Orban.

“Tottenham are seriously interested in Gift Orban,” he said. “They are targeting him as one of the possible replacements for Harry Kane.

“After approaching the representatives of the striker, the pace of a potential deal is a little bit slow.

“Spurs, in fact, want to negotiate a fair price with Gent, but the Belgian club seem to be quite adamant in their position for the Nigerian player.

“The Belgian club already set the price for Gift Orban at around €30million or €35million. The price is considered a bit high by Tottenham.

“Gent, today, don’t want to lower their request. They are still in talks, so let’s wait for the developments, which are expected in the next days.”

Our view

It’s good to hear that Tottenham are in talks over Orban. Naturally, there’ll be a bit of a tug of war as both sites want a good deal.

Orban is certainly a good shout for Spurs. He’s extremely talented and prolific, young, and not particularly expensive even at Gent’s top valuation.

The 21-year-old is a ‘lightning-quick’ striker with ‘no shortage of desirable qualities for a forward’, and ‘one of Europe’s hottest football commodities‘.

Hopefully the developments in the coming days will prove positive for Tottenham.