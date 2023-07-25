‘Devastating’ 63-cap midfielder fancies move to Liverpool

Liverpool have already signed two midfielders this summer, but they may need to bring more in.

Reds duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho appear to be closing in on moves to the Saudi Pro League.

However, Liverpool seem to be on the case, with talks over Romeo Lavia apparently already under way.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Now, a Spanish outlet has given the Reds hope that another midfield target is keen on a move to Anfield.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie could soon be leaving the Camp Nou.

And in terms of his future, the Ivory Coast international has a ‘desire’ to play for a Premier League ‘big six’ side.

The report notes how, with regards to Liverpool, it’s ‘a door that can be opened if Fabinho’s departure’ happens.

Liverpool have been linked with Kessie over the past few weeks, so the interest is certainly (reportedly) there.

Inter Live reported a month ago that the Reds could make a bid of £35million for the 26-year-old this summer.

For what it’s worth, Barca are apparently hoping to cash in on Kessie as they ‘need to earn money this summer’.

Our view

Kessie may have struggled somewhat in Spain, but Barca’s loss could end up being Liverpool’s gain.

The 63-cap Ivorian is a world-class midfielder in the prime of his career with experience at the highest level.

Indeed, Antonio Cassano previously said he’d take him in his team any day as he’s a ‘devastating‘ player.

Better still, there have been reports suggesting that Kessie has a price tag of around £30million this summer.

Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The prospect of Liverpool signing both Kessie and the £50million-rated Lavia in one window is plausible.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. The Reds seem to like Kessie, and the player seems keen on a move.

That said, there could well be a lot of interest in him, so Liverpool will need to be mindful of this.