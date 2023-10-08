Destiny Udogie has lauded Dejan Kulusevski after Tottenham Hotspur’s victory over Luton Town on Saturday, insisting that the Swede was unbelievable once he went up front late on.

Udogie was speaking to Spurs Play after Ange Postecoglou’s side fought their way to a 1-0 victory at Kenilworth Road, with Micky van de Ven bagging the only goal.

It could have easily been a much easier day for Tottenham had they taken their chances early on. But as it was, they were relying on some magic from James Maddison and a good finish from van de Ven to put them ahead – once they had already been reduced to 10 men.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It was a tricky day for Tottenham’s attackers. But one player who certainly relished the challenge was Dejan Kulusevski. The 23-year-old was superb at times throughout the game. He was also unlucky not to score during the first-half after his effort was brilliantly saved.

Destiny Udogie lauds Dejan Kulusevski after Tottenham win

Kulusevski was one player who was able to take some pressure off Spurs when Luton did threaten to ask a couple of questions. And with Postecoglou taking off Richarlison, Maddison and Son Heung-min at various points, there was a stage where Kulusevski was leading the line.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

And Destiny Udogie suggested that he made such a difference when he was pushed forward.

“Yeah he was unbelievable. He did really a great job to help us at the end there. He kept the ball, we came up and it was really, really important for us,” he told Spurs Play.

Spurs winger has gone under the radar

Kulusevski has gone somewhat under the radar at the start of this campaign. Understandably, much of the talk has been about Maddison and Son. The pair have been amazing so far.

But the former Juventus man has contributed a couple of goals. And he has looked very bright in that front four.

He is perhaps not yet at his very best. But he certainly looks to be showing more and more glimpses of his full quality. And Spurs fans will hope that he has a big role to play once the domestic season resumes after the international break.