Destiny Udogie suggests he absolutely loves playing with £22m Tottenham man

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie has seemingly already struck up a partnership with Heung-Min Son.

Udogie spoke to Spurs Play yesterday after Tottenham thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 in a pre-season friendly.

The 20-year-old was given the nod at left-back once again and put in another impressive display.

He linked up well with Son on the left-hand side, with the duo constantly interchanging to cause Shakhtar’s backline serious problems.

And Tottenham legend Clive Allen asked Udogie about his relationship with Son after yesterday’s game.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Udogie on Son

Speaking to Spurs Play, Udogie was asked about him and Son constantly switching positions on the left-hand side.

And the youngster suggested he’s already enjoying playing alongside Son at Tottenham.

“Yeah, sure – it’s what the coach asks us to do,” Udogie said. “When Sonny is up on the line, I have to stay inside. When he’s inside, I have to stay outside.

“It’s good, we understand each other very well.”

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Udogie has impressed during pre-season already and has started in every single game since coming off the bench to score against West Ham last month.

The Italian joined Spurs last summer but was instantly loaned back to Udinese for the season.

Son is still working his way back to full fitness after the £22 million man admitted he was carrying a groin injury last season. But the duo linked up well yesterday.

It’s exciting times for Tottenham fans as they watch Postecoglou’s new-look Spurs side taking shape.

Udogie seems to have already nailed down his place at left-back ahead of Spurs’ Premier League opener against Brentford this weekend.