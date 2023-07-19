Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie has claimed that he can’t wait to play on the same flank as Son Heung-min next season.

Spurs signed the talented Italian left-back from Udinese for £15 million 12 months ago (Sky Sports). He was loaned back to the Serie A club last season, but he’s all set to play a part under Ange Postecoglou next term.

After making his non-competitive debut yesterday in Australia, Udogie told The Athletic he’s really excited to share the pitch with Son and provide him with assists.

Destiny Udogie says he’s really excited to play with Son Heung-min at Tottenham

One of the biggest surprises at Tottenham last season was the downfall of Son Heung-min.

The South Korean has been one of the best attackers in the Premier League for years and even won the Golden Boot award in the 2021/22 campaign, but last season was just terrible.

Son managed just 10 goals in the league last season, and that is one of the reasons why Spurs struggled.

The 31-year-old confirmed after the season ended that he had been playing with an injury, and that is why his performances were not at the level required.

He is still not back to full fitness just yet – he did not play in the friendly against West Ham United in Perth yesterday.

Destiny Udogie, however, did play, and he claimed after the defeat that he’s really excited to play on the same wing as Son for Tottenham next season.

He said: “Obviously he’s a very good player. I’m very excited to play with him, to assist him.”

Tottenham played with a back three for most of last season, and as effective as the formation is against certain teams, it’s just not the way Spurs like to play.

Under Ange Postecoglou, they will revert to a four-man defence, and the additional player in the middle of the park will make them much more fluid.

Son is expected to return to his best next season, and playing in front of Udogie, who loves to bomb forward from left-back, will be really interesting to watch.

If the pair can form a good relationship on the pitch, Tottenham could have one of the most dangerous left flanks in the country.