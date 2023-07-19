Destiny Udogie says he’s already been really impressed with one Tottenham man

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie has been speaking about Ange Postecoglou and he’s already been impressed with his new boss.

Udogie made his non-competitive debut for Spurs yesterday as he came off the bench and got on the scoresheet against West Ham.

Tottenham fell to a 3-2 defeat in Perth after falling two goals behind in the first-half, but it’s fair to say that Udogie made an impact during the second period.

The 20-year-old replaced Sergio Reguilon and looked a real bright spark going forward, which will have caught Postecoglou’s eye.

And it seems that the Aussie boss has already impressed Udogie, with the Italian telling The Sun that he likes Postecoglou’s style of football.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Udogie praises Postecoglou

Udogie admitted that while Postecoglou doesn’t speak to his players a lot, he’s a huge fan of the former Celtic man’s approach.

“The new gaffer is really good,” he said. “I’m ready to work for him. The Premier League is a difficult league. Every year, it turns.

“But the team was good, just not lucky with the season.

“I know it is a big league, a very challenging league. I have confidence, I feel ready.”

He added: “He doesn’t speak a lot but you can see he knows football. He doesn’t need to speak too much, it’s good.

“I like his idea of football. He wants to play football with the ball. It’s not like I defend and I counter-attack. I want to have the ball, so it’s different.”

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Postecoglou seems to have made a big impression at Spurs during the early stages of his tenure.

He will undoubtedly be encouraged by yesterday’s display too, despite suffering defeat to their London rivals.

Tottenham played some brilliant football on the day and the players seem to already be taking his ideas on board.

As for Udogie, he made a huge impact in the second-half and looked comfortable in Postecoglou’s system.

Of course, the youngster played as a wing-back at Udinese and is expected to need some time to adjust to a slight change in position and the challenges of English football.