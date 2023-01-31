Destiny Udogie likes Fabrizio Romano's update on Pedro Porro to Tottenham Hotspur











Destiny Udogie has not kicked a ball for Tottenham Hotspur yet, but the young Italian is cheering them on from distance as Spurs close in on signing Pedro Porro.

The North Londoners had a fairly quiet first half of the window, but they are active now. Arnaut Danjuma came in last week, and it looks like there will be at least one arrival today as well, if not more.

Porro is set to become a Spurs player in the coming hours if things go to plan.

Tottenham fans have been taken on a rollercoaster ride over the last 48 hours because of their club, Sporting Lisbon and Pedro Porro.

A deal to bring the Spanish defender to North London looked all but done a few days ago, but it was reported yesterday that the move was ‘off’ because Sporting changed the terms (David Ornstein of The Athletic).

Spurs fans, unsurprisingly, were furious, but luckily for them, Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici got back in a room with Sporting and sorted out a deal to bring Porro to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Romano took to Instagram last night to report that all issues between Sporting and Tottenham have been resolved, and the deal is expected to go through before the window shuts tonight.

“Tottenham have resolved all the issues with Sporting and Pedro Porro deal is finally sealed, official soon and here we go confirmed,” he wrote.

“Porro only wanted Tottenham and he didn’t train today in order to get the move sealed — he will travel to London on #DeadlineDay.”

That post became extremely popular among Tottenham fans, and eagle-eyed supporters were quick to spot that Destiny Udogie – the youngster they signed last summer and loaned back to Udinese – liked the post too.

🇮🇹🇪🇸 Destiny Udogie liking the second Here We Go for Pedro Porro to #thfc! pic.twitter.com/edCcccaGW8 — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) January 31, 2023

Show all