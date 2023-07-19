Destiny Udogie has said that he feels lucky that Tottenham Hotspur have signed Guglielmo Vicario this summer.

Udogie was talking to The Athletic as Tottenham’s pre-season tour gets into full swing.

Tottenham fans got to see both players in action for the first time yesterday.

Guglielmo Vicario started the game in goal but could do little about the two goals West Ham scored against him.

The £17m shot-stopper was replaced at the break by Brandon Austin as Ange Postecoglou rotated the entire squad.

Destiny Udogie was one of Postecoglou’s second-half replacements and came on for Sergio Reguilon who had a tough re-introduction to life at Spurs.

Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

The young Italian immediately made his mark, nodding in an Ivan Perisic goal to equalise for Tottenham.

Gianluca Scamacca eventually scored the winner for West Ham, but Udogie and Vicario can both be happy with their Tottenham debuts.

The 20-year-old has admitted he’s very happy Vicario has joined the club this summer.

They could end up spending a lot of time together on the pitch next season.

Udogie feels lucky to have Vicario at Tottenham

The young Italian was asked who has helped him at the club so far and mentioned that Vicario calls him his little brother.

Udogie replied: “I’m lucky there is an Italian guy with me, so it’s very important.

“But I have to say all the team, they’re really good guys, almost everybody from H [Harry Kane], [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg, a lot them, [Eric] Dier, very good guys.

“I played against him [Vicario] two times, one this year and one last year. He’s a very good keeper, top, top.”

Guglielmo Vicario has had a free run at becoming Tottenham’s number-one goalkeeper this summer.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Both Hugo Lloris and Fraser Forster didn’t travel on the tour, with the Frenchman set to depart this summer.

Udogie will have a much more difficult take breaking into Tottenham’s first team compared to Vicario.

The likes of Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Sergio Reguilon and Ivan Perisic can all play left-back.

Davies was used as a centre-back yesterday and Perisic impressed on the wing, so Udogie might fancy his chances.

The Italian pair have every reason to be confident of getting plenty of minutes next season right now.