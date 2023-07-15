‘Despite rumours’: Fabrizio Romano says no chance Liverpool will sign ‘fantastic’ £100m player

Liverpool are likely to be on the hunt for yet more new midfielders with the futures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho up for debate.

The Reds duo are both being linked with big money moves to Saudi Arabia, with Fabinho even being left out of the travelling pre-season squad. Henderson, for now, is included.

Those reports have led to speculation on who Liverpool might go and make a move for next in the market.

And while a host of names are being mentioned, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed this morning that Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo will not be one of the names Liverpool go for.

Taking to Twitter, Romano has confirmed that Caicedo is indeed in talks to join Chelsea, with Liverpool more llikely to move for someone like Romeo Lavia.

Caicedo has been one of the most talked about midfielders in the Premier League ever since Arsenal launched a mega money move for him back in January.

Of course, the Gunners now won’t be making that move again after getting Declan Rice this summer.

Caicedo is expected to cost Chelsea around £100m if they do complete the deal. The player himself has already spoken of his openness to signing for Pochettino’s side.

Plenty to choose from

Liverpool hardly have a shortage of options to go with to replace Fabinho and Henderson. There’s a whole host of midfield talent on the market and it will be interesting to see who they do eventually go for.

Of course, Caicedo would have been a great option for the Reds. He’s a ‘fantastic’ midfielder and one who’d slot in nicely to Liverpool’s way of playing.

However, others like Lavia and Gravenberch also tick boxes. Jurgen Klopp, then, looks like he’s going to have some more big decisions to make in the market pretty soon.