Dermot Gallagher says the VAR did something 'amazing' during Arsenal's game on Saturday











Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says the VAR produced an ‘amazing’ decision by disallowing Leandro Trossard’s goal for Arsenal on Saturday.

The Gunners picked up an important win at the King Power Stadium thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s second-half effort.

Mikel Arteta’s men thought they had taken the lead through Trossard during the opening 45 minutes though. The Arsenal new boy produced an exceptional finish after Danny Ward appeared to have failed to clear the ball with a punch from a corner.

But after a lengthy check from the VAR officials, Michael Salisbury and Lee Betts, Ben White was judged to have fouled Ward right before he punched the ball.

And Gallagher has now labelled the decision as ‘amazing’ as he admitted that he didn’t spot the foul after watching the initial replays.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Gallagher backs VAR over disallowing Trossard goal

Speaking on Sky Sports today, Gallagher explained why the VAR made the correct call to disallow Trossard’s effort.

“This is very interesting because when I saw it Saturday I didn’t see this angle, I just thought it was a mispunch. When you see this, he’s clearly got his arm locked in, which massively impacts him [Ward] trying to clear that ball,” the former referee said.

“It’s got to be a clear and obvious error because the referee can’t see it. Without Ben White locking his arm in, he would’ve got much more purchase on that ball and cleared it, so it has to be given.

“But an amazing spot by the VAR because when you see it, I don’t know what made the VAR look for that because he just spotted it. I wouldn’t have thought of that in the game.”

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Gallagher also suggested that Ward running to the referee, Craig Pawson, to make him aware of the foul may have given the VAR officials a clue.

There didn’t seem to be much in it at first glance, but there’s no doubt that White does impede Ward right before he attempts to clear the ball.

Fortunately for Arsenal, the decision didn’t impact the outcome of the match as they managed to get the job done in the Midlands.

Arteta’s men have bounced back with two important wins on the road after a concerning spell of form.

