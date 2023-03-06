Dermot Gallagher discusses Scott McTominay tackle on Cody Gakpo during Liverpool v Man United











Manchester United were battered by Liverpool yesterday as Jurgen Klopp’s side stuck seven past a hapless Erik ten Hag team.

Liverpool have had an inconsistent season but burst into life yesterday. A six-goal blitz in the second half ensured a memorable day at Anfield for both clubs, but for differing reasons.

For United, it was a frustrating day overall. And those frustrations could have boiled over into a few red cards as both Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay pushed the boundaries.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes that despite McTominay’s high tackle on Cody Gakpo, the ref actually got it right in not sending him off.

“I think yellow card was right. He did win the ball. He’s made a genuine attempt. People say he’s brought his leg up but there was a similar incident at Southampton which people say it could have easily been a red. I’d have been surprised if a red card came out. That game was a good feisty game which people will have watched, and I thought yellow was enough,” Gallagher said on Sky.

McTominay caught Gakpo high on the shin but did indeed get to the ball first. Had he been shown a red, it would have just compounded the most miserable of days for United.

TBR’s View: McTominay gets a red on another day

Gallagher says he’d be surprised to see a red but there is no doubting another referee and VAR might have looked at this differently.

McTominay’s tackle wasn’t too bad but he did catch Gakpo high after. And given we’ve seen softer calls be punished this season, there is an element of surprise this didn’t get looked at again.

Not that it mattered in the end for Liverpool, of course. But seeing a United player sent off would have delighted Anfield even further.