Dermot Gallagher explains why Arsenal's third goal v Aston Villa wasn't offside











Dermot Gallagher has been discussing Arsenal v Aston Villa this weekend and the third goal which Villa believed should have been given offside.

Jorginho struck from range but both Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah appeared to be in the way of Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez. Both were in the vision of Martinez, but the ref and VAR ruled that they weren’t interfering.

But speaking about the incident on <a href="http://<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🗣️ “I think this is the toughest call, the line of vision because there’s no right or wrong.”<br><br>Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on why Arsenal’s third goal against Aston Villa stood. 👀 <a href="https://t.co/6wgNDA5chq">pic.twitter.com/6wgNDA5chq</a></p>— Football Daily (@footballdaily) <a href="https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1627648354946809856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 20, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">Sky Sports just now, Dermot Gallagher has said he believes there is method behind why it wasn’t disallowed.

“I think this is the toughest call, line of vision. There is no right or wrong. It’s decided the ball’s travelled a long way, he’s got plenty of time to prepare himself to see it, and it’s felt he’s made a good dive with every opportunity to save it,” Gallagher said on <a href="http://<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🗣️ “I think this is the toughest call, the line of vision because there’s no right or wrong.”<br><br>Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher on why Arsenal’s third goal against Aston Villa stood. 👀 <a href="https://t.co/6wgNDA5chq">pic.twitter.com/6wgNDA5chq</a></p>— Football Daily (@footballdaily) <a href="https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1627648354946809856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 20, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">Sky.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

“Whether you agree with that or not is your choice, but that’s the theory. It’s almost like it’s got to touch one of those players or they’ve got to dummy it like we saw the other week. But with the ball travelling that distance, it’s as if he’s got enough time to see it.”

Arsenal went back to the top of the table with that goal, as Man City drew at Nottingham Forest.

TBR’s View: Arsenal complain a lot but they get their fair share

Those who follow a lot of Arsenal fans on social media will feel that there is a lot of complaining from the Arsenal side over certain decisions. And at times, some of it is warranted.

However, they also get their fair share of decisions as well. And this is just one example. The explanation from Gallagher is fair enough. But it still leaves you scratching your head even more.

For the Gunners, things balance out over the season and Arsenal need to just get on with things. This one has gone their way, and down the line, one will go against them.