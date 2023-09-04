Dermot Gallagher believes the VAR made the correct call to not award Arsenal a penalty against Manchester United yesterday.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Gallagher shared his verdict on the incident involving Kai Havertz and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the second half.

Arsenal were initially awarded a penalty in the 60th minute after it appeared that Wan-Bissaka had taken Havertz out in the box.

But Anthony Taylor was instructed to review his decision and ultimately overturned his original call.

And Gallagher believes the VAR made the correct call on Sunday.

Gallagher on Havertz penalty incident

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Gallagher was asked if the right decision was made to deny Arsenal a penalty.

“I think so,” the former Premier League referee said. “Hand on heart when I saw that yesterday I thought penalty.

“When I saw the second replay, I changed my mind. 100 per cent.

“For me, I thought he tripped him, when I saw the replay, once Wan-Bissaka places his foot Havertz goes into him. I think the right decision was come to and that’s what we want.”

The second half was filled with controversial moments yesterday as Alejandro Garnacho’s late effort was also ruled out by VAR due to an offside.

But it’s fair to say that Taylor eventually came to the right decision to not award Arsenal a penalty.

There was minimal contact between Havertz and Wan-Bissaka and in our view, it would have been harsh on United.

Of course, the incident didn’t matter in the end as Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to claim a 3-1 victory over their historic rivals.