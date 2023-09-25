Dermot Gallagher now discusses whether Eddie Nketiah should have been sent off v Tottenham

Dermot Gallagher has been discussing a number of decisions from Arsenal v Tottenham yesterday, including Eddie Nketiah’s rash tackle.

The Gunners forward lunged towards Spurs goalkeeper Vicario and was given a yellow card as he caught the Italian on the follow through. On replays, it looked a bad tackle but VAR deemed the yellow as correct.

However, speaking to Sky this morning, former PL ref Gallagher felt Nketiah could easily have seen red.

Dermot Gallagher say Eddie Nketiah lucky to not get sent off v Tottenham

Speaking about the challenge on Sky, Gallagher explained that the VAR had looked at it after.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

But even after explaining that, Gallagher felt that Nketiah could easily have been given a red.

“Why would you make a challenge like that when I don’t think he can win the ball. If he got a red card there, I don’t think he could argue,” Gallagher said.

“You know, he’s gone in. He doesn’t have to make the challenge. Luckily he hasn’t caught him full on. If you look here (at another angle) he’s actually just missed his leg. But if he took his leg he’s in big big trouble the goalkeeper. It was checked by the VAR and they felt the ref got the decision right.”

On another day, as Gallagher hints at here, Nketiah might well have seen red. And if that had gone to VAR as a red, it would have been hard to argue with.

Lucky boy

Eddie Nketiah’s tackle here was completely reckless and Gallagher is right, he is a lucky boy not to be red carded.

Another referee could have seen that differently and it was a sign of the frustration Nketiah was experiencing that he even made such a challenge.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might even have a quiet word with his striker today. The Gunners don’t need such acts of ill-discipline.