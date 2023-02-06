Dele Alli reacts after Harry Kane becomes Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer











Dele Alli has now reacted on Instagram after Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time top goalscorer yesterday.

Spurs picked up a huge win in north London yesterday as they overcame Manchester City 1-0.

Kane needed one goal to break Jimmy Greaves’ long-standing record and the Englishman found the back of the net within 15 minutes of the game.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The 29-year-old finished calmly to beat Ederson after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg won the ball back on the edge of City’s penalty area.

It was goal number 267 for the England captain and he looked absolutely delighted after hitting the landmark.

Kane took to social media after the game to express his delight at becoming the club’s all-time top goalscorer. And one of his former teammates in Alli has reacted to the news.

Alli reacts to Kane landmark

Tottenham posted on their official Instagram page right after Kane hit the landmark and Alli posted it on his story.

The former Spurs man reacted with a party face emoji, while tagging Kane in his post.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Alli left the club back in January last year and has struggled over the past few seasons, but the 26-year-old played a key role alongside Kane under Mauricio Pochettino.

The midfielder linked up brilliantly with Tottenham’s talisman a few years ago and it’s great to see him congratulating his former teammate.

Kane has been a standout performer over the years for Spurs and they will be desperate to keep hold of the striker for the long-term future.

He’s been linked with a move away from the club over the past few months, but there have been suggestions that he would be open to signing a new deal.

Much will depend on what Tottenham manage to achieve this season, while Antonio Conte’s future at the club also feels crucial to Kane’s decision.

Show all