Dele Alli posts wordless reaction after Son Heung-Min scores twice against Arsenal yesterday

Dele Alli has sent a wordless message to Son Heung-min on Instagram after the forward netted two goals for Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby yesterday.

Spurs picked up a point at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as they came back from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw.

Ange Postecoglou will undoubtedly be encouraged by the display as his side were on top for large spells of the game.

Cristian Romero turned the ball into his own goal in the first half but Son Heung-min levelled the scoring up before halftime after some brilliant work from James Maddison down the left-hand side.

The 31-year-old linked up with Maddison yet again after Spurs went behind following a Bukayo Saka penalty in the second half.

Spurs fully deserved to pick up at least a point on the day and Son impressed once again while playing as a striker.

And Dele Alli loved his former teammate’s display in the North London Derby.

Dele Alli sends message to Son Heung-min

Son took to Instagram after yesterday’s game to express his delight at scoring his 150th goal for Tottenham.

He wrote: “150 goals with you all is a special milestone I’m so proud of, with so many to thank. But today most importantly, we showed such a unity and fight as a team.

“We have a lot to be excited about as a club. We wanted the win, but we’re going into next week feeling strong and ready for more together.”

And Dele responded with a series of heart emojis beneath the post.

Son has netted five goals in six Premier League games so far this season, with all his efforts coming while playing through the middle.

The South Korean star seems to have rediscovered his best form under Postecoglou.

Spurs faced their most difficult test of the season so far on Sunday but it’s fair to say they looked up to it at the Emirates Stadium.

Many were expecting Tottenham to come unstuck against a brilliant Arsenal side. But Postecoglou’s men went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league and that will be encouraging for the Aussie boss moving forward.