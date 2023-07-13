Dele Alli names the two players who were ‘brutally honest’ with him at Tottenham

Everton midfielder Dele Alli has opened up on his struggles with mental health and admitted that Tottenham Hotspur duo Eric Dier and Harry Kane were ‘brutally honest’ with him during his time at Spurs.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, the midfielder discussed his issues off the pitch in recent years and his battle with sleeping pill addiction.

Dele also discussed some heartbreaking incidents in his life during the interview, as well as his struggles on and off the pitch during his time at Spurs.

And the 27-year-old touched on his friendships with the likes of Eric Dier and Harry Kane.

Dele on Kane and Dier

Neville asked Dele if any of Tottenham’s ‘senior’ players offered him support during his time at Spurs.

“Did players come up to you at certain points and say you need to get some help or Dele, you shouldn’t be doing that? Did any players try and come up to you, particularly the senior ones,” the former Manchester United man said.

Dele responded: “It’s hard to say senior ones because we had quite a young team, but there is people I have a lot of respect for and were very good friends.

“I don’t think any of them really knew what I was doing because I was hiding it from them.

“The likes of Eric Dier, I think he is a great friend and you realise who is your real friends – people who don’t just say yes, they mean a lot to you and they will always hold a special place in my heart.

“People like Eric, Harry, Sonny, Ben [Davies] – there’s a lot of people who didn’t approve of what I was doing and they weren’t afraid to tell me. Especially Harry and Eric, those two were brutally honest.

“It was never in front of people, it would just be like ‘what you doing?’.”

Dele was particularly close to Dier and Kane during his time at Tottenham, so it’s no surprise to hear the midfielder speak positively about the duo.

The Englishman made a huge impact at Spurs and was arguably one of the brightest young talents in world football at one point. But it’s easy to understand why he’s struggled over the past few years after this interview.

You can only admire Dele’s bravery to speak so openly about his battle with mental health issues and addiction.

It would be brilliant to see the midfielder back in the Premier League this season and doing what he loves with a smile on his face once again.