Dele Alli and Alex Iwobi have reacted to news out of Everton

Everton players Dele Alli and Alex Iwobi have reacted to a new update which has surfaced around the club this week.

Everton finally sold winger Demarai Gray after a rollercoaster of a transfer saga and Dele Alli, as well as Alex Iwobi, have commented on his farewell post on social media.

The player went to social media to celebrate his move to his new club. With the transfer window shut for Premier League sides and some European leagues, there wasn’t a lot of options for the attacker.

Gray moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on a permanent deal and his Instagram post announcing the move said: “New Chapter.” This post saw many past and present Everton players react to the news.

Dele Alli and Alex Iwobi react to Demarai Gray Instagram post

There transfer window saw a few players join the club, as well as some also leave as Everton try to rebuild and push away from relegation.

Demarai Gray was clearly appreciated by some of his fellow players and past team mates who all went to his Instagram to wish him well.

Dele Alli sent a simple purple heart emoji, whilst Iwobi, who moved to Fulham this summer transfer window, said: “All the best my brother”.

Gray played 75 times for Everton since he signed from Leicester City and has some good moments, but arguably he did not have enough.

In his 75 appearances, the winger only managed 12 goals and six assists. Everton need attackers who are providing more goal contributions if they want to push further up the table.

Clearly Gray had the respect of his past team mates but it is now time for the club to push on with other attackers.