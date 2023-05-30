Dejan Kulusevski says Tottenham star is one of the best he’s ever played with











Dejan Kulusevski has been speaking about Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and has labelled him as one of the best players he’s ever played with.

Kane has enjoyed yet another exceptional campaign as he managed to net 30 Premier League goals in a struggling Tottenham side.

The 29-year-old will undoubtedly dominate the headlines this summer as he enters the final year of his contract at Spurs.

Tottenham will be hoping to convince the England captain to extend his stay in north London, but that could come down to who ends up in the dugout next season.

Kane has arguably carried Spurs with his efforts in the final third, with the likes of Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison all struggling this season.

And Kulusevski has admitted to The Evening Standard that he can learn a lot from Kane.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Kulusevski lauds Kane

Kulusevski named Kane as one of the best he’s ever played with, after lining up alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

“A disappointing season but no regrets, I know I gave it my all,” the Spurs winger said. “I had one month where I struggled but that is normal. No players don’t struggle.

“You want to keep that time as short as possible so when you’re not in a good mood maybe you play badly in two or three games, and not a whole month. I have to be better in that aspect but I know I can do much more in the future.

“That’s what Harry does, that’s the most impressive thing – it doesn’t matter how it goes for the team, he always scores.

“That’s something as young players we have to grow. A million things can happen to the team but you always have to perform and that’s what he does. I have to learn a lot from him in the mental aspect, absolutely.

“I’ve played with a lot of good players but he’s for sure up there, especially in the final third and scoring goals. Of course, he’s very important, we all know that.

“He scored 30 goals in a tough season. It’s greatness, honestly. He’s been great.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s no surprise to hear Kulusevski naming Kane as one of the best he’s played with, especially as the Swede is still very much in the early stages of his career.

Kane has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in world football over the past few seasons and Spurs will be desperate to secure his long-term future over the coming months.

Show all