Dejan Kulusevski has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, labelling him an ‘unbelievable player’.

Richarlison looks set to play a key role under Ange Postecoglou this season after Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The 26-year-old struggled to make an impact at Spurs last season as he netted just one Premier League goal.

Of course, the forward wasn’t helped by issues with his fitness and a seemingly frosty relationship with former boss Antonio Conte.

But Dejan Kulusevski believes the Brazil international will score plenty of goals for Tottenham this season.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Kulusevski on Richarlison

Speaking to The Athletic, Kulusevski moved to heap praise on Richarlison after the loss of Harry Kane.

“I think he was hungry also last year but you’ve got to play players in their favourite positions,” the Spurs winger said.

“You’ve got to make them feel comfortable and I think Richy is an unbelievable player in the opponent’s area. He’s just got to stay close to the goal and he will score a lot of goals, I’m 100 per cent sure.

“We already saw that in Brazil. So we’ve just got to get him close to the goal and feed him with crosses and passes.”

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Kulusevski makes a great point that Richarlison was often used out wide last season, which certainly didn’t suit his all-round game.

The 26-year-old has impressed while playing through the middle for Brazil and with Kane gone, he will get his chance to step up at Spurs.

Of course, it seems highly unlikely that Richarlison will manage a similar impact to what Kane produced last season.

But Tottenham will be hoping that Postecoglou’s fluid system allows them to share the goals amongst the side, rather than relying on one prolific goalscorer.