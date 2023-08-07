Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou was ‘very angry’ at half-time as Spurs faced Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday.

Tottenham picked up an emphatic 5-1 win over the Ukrainian outfit in North London on Sunday, with Harry Kane netting four times.

Spurs created plenty of opportunities during the first-half but struggled to find a breakthrough until the 38th minute.

Kane made no mistake from the spot after James Maddison won Tottenham a penalty with some neat footwork inside Shakhtar’s area.

But Spurs allowed Shakhtar back into the game right before the stroke of half-time as Kevin Kelsy’s header beat Guglielmo Vicario.

And Dejan Kulusevski has told Football.London that Ange Postecoglou wasn’t impressed with his side’s approach in the final five minutes of the half.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Kulusevski on Posteccoglou

Kulusevski admitted that Postecoglou was angry with his Tottenham players for sitting back after taking the lead.

“I like him a lot,” he said. “Also at half-time he was very angry because we stopped playing for five minutes and you cannot be like that. You have to play always.

“Just because you’re tired, you [can’t] let them have the ball. Things happen like that. So I like him a lot and I’m looking forward to improving under him.”

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Postecoglou’s half-time message must have hit home as Spurs went on to score four in the second-half.

Kane added three more to his tally before Dane Scarlett replaced him and also got on the scoresheet.

Postecoglou sets his teams up to attack and put the opposition under heavy pressure. It’s no surprise the Aussie boss was unimpressed after watching his players sit back after going 1-0 up.

Of course, for the majority of Tottenham’s players, Postecoglou’s approach will come as a drastic change for them after working under Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

But it should be an exciting season for Tottenham fans under a manager who prides himself on his side playing attractive football.