Dejan Kulusevski says £15m Tottenham man is the fastest player in the squad

Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski has said that defender Destiny Udogie is the fastest player in the squad.

Kulusevski was speaking on The Diary Room and answered plenty of questions about his Tottenham teammates.

It’s not been the most straightforward pre-season tour for Tottenham so far.

After an encouraging 3-2 defeat to West Ham, the Spurs squad headed to Bangkok to face Leicester City.

Unfortunately, the match was called off due to the weather, leaving Ange Postecoglou one friendly down.

Given how many players he has to choose from right now, missing out on an opportunity to assess his squad in competitive action is a real blow.

One player whom everyone at Spurs is seeing up close for the first time is Destiny Udogie.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

The young Italian was signed for £15m last summer before spending the season on loan at Udinese.

Udogie has already impressed Dejan Kulusevski who already believes he’s the fastest member of the squad.

However, the young Swede backs himself to give him a good race.

Kulusevski says Udogie is Tottenham’s fastest player

The 23-year-old was asked which Spurs player is the fastest over 100m and said: “I would say Destiny [Udogie].

“I think he has the speed over the long run, I think me and him would be at the top.”

Udogie has already made a good impression during his short time on the pitch for Tottenham.

He replaced Sergio Reguilon at left-back against West Ham after the Spaniard had a difficult 45 minutes.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Udogie came on with his side 2-0 down but nodded in an Ivan Perisic header to equalise.

He couldn’t prevent Gianluca Scamacca from winning the game for West Ham but certainly made a decent impression.

Kulusevski and Udogie are two of the fastest players in the squad and that will appeal to Postecoglou.

The Australian enjoys his side playing free-flowing attacking football and having pace on the wings will certainly aid that.

Postecoglou has plenty of options at left-back but Udogie appears to be doing his chances of being first-choice at the start of the season no harm whatsoever.