Dejan Kulusevski has posted one-word on Instagram after Matt Doherty left Tottenham Hotspur to join Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

Spurs were busy on the final day of the transfer window as they finally managed to land their top target in Pedro Porro.

The north Londoners finally managed to strike a deal with Sporting Lisbon for the Spaniard and his arrival meant Djed Spence and Doherty headed out the door.

Both players looked set to leave until the end of the season and while Spence joined Stade Rennais on loan, Doherty left Spurs on a free transfer.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Irishman’s contract was mutually terminated, which came as a massive shock to the Tottenham squad, according to Football.London.

Now, Kulusevski has reacted to the news that the 31-year-old has joined Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis.

Kulusevski reacts to Doherty departure

Kulusevski took to Instagram last night and to respond to Doherty’s farewell message to Tottenham.

The right-back posted a video of his best moments in a Spurs shirt and wrote: “Thank you Tottenham for 2 and a half years in which I gave everything I could. I loved going to work there it was a huge pleasure for me.

“The people who work there day to day and the players are people I will keep in contact with for life. Big things are coming Tottenham’s way and I can’t wait to see my friends there succeed. Thank you.”

Kulusevski responded to Doherty’s post on his story and wrote: “Legend,” alongside a heart emoji.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The duo formed a brilliant partnership down the right-hand side at one point last season.

Doherty enjoyed a decent spell of form at right wing-back but just hasn’t been the same player since picking up a knee injury at Villa Park.

The £13 million man was a popular figure amongst the Spurs squad but he has done well to secure a big move to Atletico Madrid, where another former Tottenham right-back in Kieran Trippier managed to revive his career.

