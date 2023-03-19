Dejan Kulusevski now shares what happened in the Tottenham dressing room after Southampton draw











Dejan Kulusevski has shared that not many words were said in the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room after they slipped up at Southampton yesterday.

Spurs were held to a 3-3 draw against the Saints on Saturday after they had taken a 3-1 lead in the second-half.

Pedro Porro grabbed his first goal for the club with a brilliant finish at the end of the first-half, before Che Adams levelled up the scoring right after half-time.

Harry Kane restored Tottenham’s lead with a well-taken header and Ivan Perisic’s strike seemed to have sealed an important three points.

But former Arsenal man Theo Walcott grabbed one back for Southampton and Pape Matar Sarr gave away a penalty deep into stoppage time.

Antonio Conte’s men were incensed by the decision, but James Ward-Prowse stepped up from the spot to ensure the points were shared at St Mary’s.

It’s fair to say that Conte was not happy with the second-half collapse after the game as he gave an explosive interview during his post-match press conference.

And Kulusevski has shared what happened in the Tottenham dressing room right after the game.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Kulusevski shares what happened in Tottenham’s dressing room

Speaking to Spurs Play, Kulusevski was asked about the frustration of the players after dropping two points yesterday.

“No, absolutely it feels like a loss,” he said. “We needed this win, we know that this three points was very important and we prepared the game a lot this week so we are very disappointed. Not much words inside there [dressing room].”

It’s certainly no surprise that Conte was left furious after the game as his side were seemingly cruising to a comfortable win against Southampton.

But they chucked an important three points away after some dismal defending against a side who are sitting bottom of the table.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Conte’s future has been dominating the headlines over the past couple of weeks and that looks set to continue after his explosive rant yesterday.

It will be interesting to see where the club go from here after the Italian did not pull any punches with his assessment of the situation at Tottenham.

