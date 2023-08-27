Dejan Kulusevski left amazed by what £20m Tottenham player did yesterday

Dejan Kulusevski has singled out Destiny Udogie for praise after the duo linked up for Tottenham Hotspur’s second goal against Bournemouth yesterday.

Kulusevski spoke to Spurs Play after Tottenham picked up a 2-0 win over the Cherries on Saturday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s men put in another dominant display at the Vitality Stadium as goals from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski secured all three points.

Kulusevski’s effort in the 63rd minute came at the perfect time for Tottenham after they weathered an early storm at the beginning of the second half.

Destiny Udogie linked up with Son Heung-min down the left-hand side before cutting the ball back to Kulusevski.

The Swede made no mistake with his finish as he guided the ball into the bottom corner. And Kulusevski has praised Udogie for his role in the goal.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Kulusevski on Udogie

Speaking to Spurs Play, Kulusevski was asked about Udogie’s assist and suggested he’s delighted with the impact the youngster has made so far.

“Yeah, we need that Italian connection, Serie A,” Kulusevski joked.

“It was good. It’s good to have him.”

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Udogie has looked assured since coming into the Tottenham side after spending last season on loan at Udinese.

The 20-year-old was snapped up for a fee worth £20 million last summer but was instantly sent back to his former side to continue his development.

It seems to have worked out well for Spurs as the Italian full-back has shown real promise during the early stages of the campaign.

As for Kulusevski, his goal yesterday should benefit him massively in terms of his confidence. It’s no secret the 23-year-old struggled last season after making such a huge impact during the 2021-22 campaign.

Of course, Spurs moved to make his loan move from Juventus permanent over the summer and he’ll be keen to establish himself as a key part of Postecoglou’s side moving forward.