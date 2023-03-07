Dejan Kulusevski admits he's been left shocked by Tottenham boss Antonio Conte











Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that he’s been left shocked by Antonio Conte’s training sessions at Tottenham Hotspur.

Conte is set to make his long-awaited return to the touchline tomorrow after recovering from surgery in his homeland.

The Italian has been out of action since Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League last month.

He will be hoping to overturn the deficit in north London tomorrow night and it seems that the Spurs players will be working hard at Hotspur Way ahead of the clash.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kulusevski shocked by Conte’s training sessions

Speaking to UEFA’s official website, Kulusevski admitted that he’s been left shocked by Conte’s training sessions over the past year.

“I never met a man that wants it more than him,” he said. “The thing that surprised me the most is the physical part, like doing gym almost every day: going out, doing sprints. After that, maybe he tells you it’s another training [session] in the afternoon.

“You think you’re completely finished and you left it out there, but then after two hours you are there running for two more hours and doing 10km again. It’s fun. It’s crazy to say, but sometimes suffering is a nice feeling.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Conte is well-known for working his players hard, as the pre-season tour of South Korea displayed with Spurs players spotted dropping to the floor after some ruthless running sessions.

Spurs will be hoping that Conte’s methods begin to pay off towards the back end of the season after a disappointing campaign so far.

The £288,000-a-week man will need to lift his squad over the coming days after they crashed out of the FA Cup and missed an opportunity to strengthen their position in the top-four last week.

