Jamie O’Hara has produced a Tweet in which he reveals a very confident prediction of who he believes will be the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur – predicting Brendan Rodgers to take over.



Aside from talking on radio station talkSPORT, O’Hara is also one who is very active on social media. With multiple Premier League clubs without a manager, he has revealed three managerial predictions including one involving Spurs.



Tottenham owner Daniel Levy sacked Antonio Conte in March 2023 following the Italian’s huge rant after the 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images



O’Hara believes that two recently sacked Premier League managers will move straight back into new jobs in the division. Meanwhile, he believes former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will also join the division. The former Spurs player’s prediction was: “Potter to Leicester, Brendan to spurs, Nagelsmann to Chelsea defo gonna happen”



Rodgers was recently sacked by Leicester after the Foxes dropped into the relegation zone following a dramatic 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Spurs job would be a lot of pressure for Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers has had a job at a ‘Big 6’ club before when he took charge of Liverpool. Despite making them title contenders in 2014, Rodgers struggled to keep up this high-level consistency and was eventually sacked by the club.



At Leicester, he won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, which is a great achievement. In the 2022/23 campaign, the club has massively struggled. They are currently in the relegation zone.



Rodgers has definitely shown levels of success at these two clubs, and he would bring some stability to Spurs. The issue is the fact that he seems to struggle to maintain a high level of quality in his sides and they do eventually drop off.



Whoever takes the reigns at Tottenham will no doubt be under a lot of pressure from both Daniel Levy and the Spurs fan base and Rodgers could be a decent option to try and end the trophy drought the North London side are currently going through.

Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

