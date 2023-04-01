‘Definitely’: Tottenham will make background checks on ‘scary’ 57-year-old manager - journalist











Matt Law has claimed that Tottenham will be making background checks on Ange Postecoglou as they continue to search for their new manager.

Speaking on Matt Hayes’ YouTube channel, Law was going through the runners and riders in the race for the Tottenham job, and he shared some interesting insight on the Aussie.

The 57-year-old is doing a wonderful job at Celtic right now, and he’s caught the eye of Tottenham.

According to Law, Postecoglou is certainly a name on Spurs’ longlist, and he says that the north London club will do background checks on the Australian as they hunt for their Antonio Conte replacement.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Postecoglou to be considered

Law shared what he knows about Postecoglou and Spurs.

“I think Ange Postecoglou at Celtic would be, like we say, on that longlist at the moment, I don’t think he’s necessarily at the top of it, but he’s definitely one they will make background checks on,” Law said.

What Tottenham need

Postecoglou may not be the most glamorous manager out there, but he could be exactly what Spurs need right now.

A manager who not only has a brilliant tactical mind, but a manager with a great personality who doesn’t take any nonsense from his players.

Described as ‘scary’ in the past, Postecoglou would have no issue in telling his players exactly what they need to do to improve and delivering that message loud and clear.

It’s really impossible not to be impressed by the job Postecoglou has done at Celtic so far, and it certainly feels as though he is more than cut out for the Premier League.

Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

