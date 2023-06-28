‘Definitely staying’: Journalist suggests ‘fantastic’ player absolutely won’t sign for Spurs or Liverpool

Levi Colwill will not be leaving Chelsea this summer.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about the defender amid links to Liverpool and Tottenham.

Colwill is a wanted man, and for good reason. The ‘fantastic’ defender has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water and with a fire sale ongoing at Stamford Bridge, many have been sniffing around Colwill.

However, Bailey says that Colwill is not leaving the west London club, claiming that he’s had it confirmed to him that the Englishman won’t be leaving the Blues in the coming weeks.

Colwill is staying

Bailey shared what he knows about the young centre-back.

“There’s a few more to go, Gallagher is probably going, Loftus-Cheek is going. There are plenty there. Levi Colwill is definitely staying though, confirmed guys, Brighton keep trying but Levil Colwill is staying,” Bailey said.

Understandable

We can absolutely understand why this is Chelsea’s stance on Colwill.

The centre-half is a fantastic player, and if Tottenham and Liverpool want him, he’s more than good enough to play for Chelsea.

Let’s be real here. Chelsea were awful last season, and they need to make some drastic changes, and they could do a lot worse than calling upon their young stars.

Factor in that Colwill will also help Chelsea with their homegrown quota amid impending departures for the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount, and it begins to make more and more sense why the west London club are so keen to keep the defender.

Sadly for interested parties, it looks like this one is a non-starter.