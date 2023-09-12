‘Definitely’: Rio Ferdinand says West Ham absolutely should’ve signed £40m player this summer

West Ham had a very exciting summer transfer window to say the least, but perhaps the biggest stories out of the London Stadium were the deals that didn’t happen rather than the deals that did.

Indeed, West Ham missed out on some big-name targets this summer such as Harry Maguire and Hugo Ekitike, while Scott McTominay is another player the Hammers tried, and failed, to sign.

According to Rio Ferdinand, speaking on Five, the Scottish midfielder is certainly a player West Ham should’ve gotten, stating that he would have signed the £40m man if he were in charge of transfers at West Ham.

Ferdinand would’ve signed McTominay

The pundit shared his verdict on the midfielder.

“He could do yeah, if I was West Ham I would’ve bought him, definitely. McTominay is another one who is interesting, he doesn’t play for Man United but plays for his national team. The depth isn’t the same, he’s proven his worth when he’s in there and he’s doing well for Scotland, it will be a tough game for us I think, I think we’ll win,” Ferdinand said.

Decent alternatives

McTominay would have been a very handy addition to this West Ham squad, but it has to be said that the Hammers didn’t do a bad job of signing alternatives.

Indeed, the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez are both fantastic midfield additions, and while McTominay could’ve added something to this side, it’s hard to say that the Hammers are missing the Scot after an incredibly bright start to the season.

McTominay still needs a move away from Old Trafford, so don’t be shocked if he’s again linked to West Ham in January.