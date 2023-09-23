Martin Odegaard has just signed a new contract at Arsenal that will keep him at the Emirates for the foreseeable future.

The Gunners’ captain is staying at the club, but if Arsenal were to sell him, he’d fetch massive money these days.

Indeed, while Odegaard was signed for a mere £30m from Real Madrid a few years ago, he’s improved immensely since arriving in north London and he’s now surely one of the most valuable players in Europe.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Clinton Morrison has been discussing Odegaard and his market value, and he reckons the Norwegian is now easily worth in excess of £100m after the likes of Moises Caicedo moved for such a fee.

Odegaard worth over £100m

Morrison spoke about the midfielder.

“He’s one of the best. He’s the best around. He’s had a hard journey to get to where he got to. A lot of people wrote him off. For me, he’s one of the best midfielders in Europe at the moment. How much is he worth now in this day and age? £90m, £100m? Well, if Caicedo is going for over £100m, then he is definitely over £100m,” Morrison said.

Easily

Odegaard may only have been a £30m player a few years ago, but now he’s easily one of the most valuable midfielders in the world.

He’s a guaranteed source of goals and assists, while he’s also one of the best leaders in the Premier League.

Arsenal wouldn’t even consider selling their captain at this point, and we have to imagine that it would take a bid of closer to £200m to actually convince Arsenal to sell.

Odegaard is an incredible player and Arsenal are certainly lucky to have him.