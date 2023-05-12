'Definitely': Pep Guardiola predicts what's certainly going to happen at Arsenal this season











Speaking in his pre-match press conference Pep Guardiola has made quite the claim about his title rivals, Arsenal.

The Manchester City boss has been embroiled in a title race with the Gunners all season long, and he doesn’t expect the north London club to drop off anytime soon.

Indeed, Guardiola has had a look at the games between now and the end of the season, and he believes that Arsenal will win every single game they still have to play.

The City boss reckons that the north London club will get nine points out of nine between now and the end of the campaign.

Arsenal will “definitely” win all of their remaining #PL games, says Pep Guardiola. — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 12, 2023

Guardiola thinks that Arsenal will win every game between now and the end of the season, and, to be honest, that’s the mentality he has to have.

If he, or any of his squad, begin to genuinely believe that Arsenal will drop points then their own levels will drop as they will feel as though they already have one hand on the title.

Of course, it’s up for debate as to whether or not Arsenal will actually win all of their games. After all, they have a very tough game against Brighton this weekend, but Guardiola was never going to tip his biggest rivals to drop any points in a period where he needs his team to be laser-focused.

These comments could also be construed as mind games from Pep. The Spaniard certainly knows how to get into other managers’ heads, and in telling Mikel Arteta that he expects him to win every match between now and the end of the season, he’s just piling the pressure on Arsenal.

There may well be a few more twists and turns in this title race.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

