It’s always interesting to see which players ultimately end up going into punditry once their playing careers are over.

You could see the likes of Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville going into punditry from a mile off, but it was much harder to predict someone Danny Murphy or Jermaine Jenas becoming two of the best broadcasters in the country.

Speaking on The Rest is Football, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker have been debating which current players will likely end up becoming pundits, and Micah Richards stated that he thinks Arsenal’s Declan Rice could be a top pundit one day.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Rice could be a pundit

Richards spoke about the Arsenal midfielder.

“Declan Rice. Declan Rice. We forgot Declan, yes, he is going to be doing it, definitely,” Richards said.

Born to do it

Rice seems like exactly the type of player who will ultimately become a pundit.

Punditry has evolved so much in recent years. Nowadays it’s largely about your character rather than your tactical knowledge of the game, and Rice has bags of character.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Rice has been tipped for such a role. Jamie Carragher said similar about the midfielder last year when speaking on The Overlap with Gary Neville.

“There’s one player who stands out to me who is very young and he’s got a bit of something about him and a bit of personality. It’s Declan Rice actually, I don’t know if he’d make a good pundit, but he’s bubbly on social media, he’s on Twitter having a laugh and a joke. It’s not just about knowing the game, you have to have that personality,” Carragher said.

At the age of just 24, Rice has a long playing career ahead of him, but once his playing days are done, don’t be shocked if he goes into broadcasting.