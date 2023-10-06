Liverpool signed some fantastic young players from the Bundesliga over the summer.

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai look like they could be stars for years to come, and now, the Reds could be bringing in another young star from Germany.

Indeed, according to Christian Falk, writing on Substack, the Reds are keen on Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim.

The German attacker is just 21 years old, but he’s been making waves in the Bundesliga as of late.

Falk says that this young man is definitely on Liverpool’s list and at just €20m (£17m) he could be gettable for the Reds.

Liverpool want Beier

Falk shared what he knows about the youngster.

“Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim – I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool! His high speed this season was 35.45 km/h. It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane. His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again,” Falk wrote.

“He’s a player you can educate, fast, can play as a striker as well as on the wings, which would be beneficial for Liverpool’s rotations in the forward line. I think he’s interesting. He could be the next German national player, perhaps not in the coming matches, but he’ll be in the national team. He’s not very expensive, which would fit into Liverpool’s business model. Keep in mind, though, that Brentford and Everton’s interest in the player is concrete.”

Frightening

Liverpool signing any young striker is excting, but a player with Beier’s attributes in this Liverpool team could be truly frightening.

As Falk highlights, Beier’s top speed this season has been 35.45 km/h, which is even faster than Vinicius Jr.

If we’ve learnt anything about Jurgen Klopp’s side over the years it’s that pacy attackers can work a charm with the likes of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane all thriving in this side and using their pace to unlock defences.

Beier could be the next star on that conveyor belt, and it’s frightening to think what this young man could grow into under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.